READING, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of murdering his mother at their Reading home on Thursday, October 8, has been returned to Massachusetts after being arrested in Vermont.

Ryan Hanafin, 22, was taken into custody after his mother was found dead in their kitchen by his father.

Court documents say Hanafin was arguing with his mother, Andria Hanafin, 49, over the cats she cared for in their home. The MSPCA is now caring for 84 cats that were rescued from the home after the incident.

Police say Hanafin drove his car to Vermont before being arrested there. He appeared in court and waived his extradition.

Hanafin faces first-degree murder and weapons charges.

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