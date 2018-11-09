Reading police investigate after phone scammer threatens preschoolers

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading police are investigating after they say an international phone scammer placed a threatening phone call suggesting that he’d harm preschoolers at 5 Senses School if he wasn’t paid a ransom.

Police say they received a call just after 3 p.m. Friday from a man who said he would harm people at the Main Street school if he didn’t receive ransom money.

After placing the school in lockdown and searching it inside and out, police determined there was no danger.

The call was later traced to a number registered in Jamaica, as did the address the suspect gave for wiring the money he demanded.

Officers were on hand to assist with dismissal and the school will resume regular hours next week.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)