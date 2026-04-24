King Charles is coming to America to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting Washington, D.C., New York, and Virginia next week.

While in the nation’s capitol, the king and queen will have tea at the White House.

King Charles will address a joint session of Congress, and the royal couple will be hosted at a state dinner.

Their trip to New York will include a visit to the 9-11 memorial ahead of the 25th anniversary commemorations this year.

The Royals will also attend a King’s Trust reception in New York.

Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, but this will be his first state visit to America since his coronation as king.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted President Trump in September of last year.

During his first term, Trump visited England twice when Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, hosted him.

Queen Elizabeth made four state visits to the U.S.

The president welcomed news of the Royals’ upcoming visit on Truth Social, writing, “I look forward to spending time with the king, whom I greatly respect,’’ adding, ” It will be terrific!”

This long-planned visit comes as the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. is strained over the war with Iran.

President Trump has repeatedly attacked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his government for not offering full-throated support for the U.S. offensive in Iran.

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