Reality star Farrah Abraham arrested at Beverly Hills hotel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police say former reality TV star Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday after attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Beverly Hills Police said the security guard asked Abraham to leave the hotel around 1 a.m. because she refused to stop shouting at other guests inside the hotel’s restaurant. The guard said she hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face. The guard had only minor injuries.

Police said in a statement that Abraham was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

Abraham’s publicist Elizabeth Lloyd said the incident was a misunderstanding and that there was no battery or trespassing.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion,” Lloyd said.

Police said Abraham appeared drunk when they arrested her. She was released after posting $500 bail.

The 27-year-old is known for her roles on MTV’s “16 & Pregnant” and “Teen Mom.” She’s also the author of “My Teenage Dream Ended” which made the New York Times Best Seller List in 2012.

