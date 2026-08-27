PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The most anticipated testimony in the Lindsay Clancy trial happened at the very beginning, as the prosecution called Patrick Clancy, her former husband, as its first witness.

Patrick spoke about the night he found Lindsay injured from a failed suicide attempt and the moment he ran to the basement of their Duxbury home, where he saw the lifeless bodies of their three young children. Eight-month-old Callan, 3-year-old Dawson, and 5-year-old Cora.

“What did you see?” the prosecution asked Patrick.

“I saw Cora,” Patrick said.

“And how did she look?”

“She had a band around her neck,” Patrick said.

“An exercise band?”

“Yeah,” Patrick said.

The jury also listened to the harrowing 9-1-1 call Patrick made that night in January 2023.

The judge only allowed people inside the courtroom to hear it.

Patrick’s heartbreaking screams and raw emotion brought many to tears, including members of the jury and Lindsay herself.

Patrick testified that he received a call from Lindsay from her hospital bed, a week after killing their children.

“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she’d lose her chance,” Patrick said. “Or something like that.”

In just the first two days of trial, the jury heard the most chilling testimony and saw the most chilling evidence. The evidence included the exercise bands Clancy used to strangle her children, the clothes they were wearing when they died, and a picture of a bloody knife Clancy used to try to take her own life.

A week into the trial, the jury heard from Lindsay herself, admitting to certain facts about the evidence in the case.

Much of the next few weeks of testimony focused on Clancy’s mental health and treatment in the months leading up to the killings.

Jurors heard from doctors, a former nanny, friends, and family.

“She told us that she had thoughts of harming the children,” Paula Musgrove said, Lindsay’s mother. “She said that she couldn’t remember anything. She said the medication was pretty much just destroying her mind, and it wasn’t her. She said, ‘This isn’t me! I just want to feel better and enjoy my kids again.'”

“She was begging for help; Lindsay was struggling,” Susan Clancy said, Lindsay’s former mother-in-law. “We were all very concerned.”

Jurors saw Clancy once again struggling during an emotional courtroom outburst as a medical examiner testified about the injuries to one of her children.

Lindsay screamed, “I can’t do this!” during the testimony.

Perhaps one of the most shocking moments happened during the fourth week of the trial, as the prosecution asked a question that caused several people in the courtroom to gasp.

“Now, are you an active member of the Catholic church?” the prosecution asked Susan.

“Yes,” Susan responded.

“Okay, so you’re aware that murder is considered a mortal sin?” the prosecution asked.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)