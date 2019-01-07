Recreational pot shop may be opening soon in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pot shop could soon be opening its doors in Brighton.

Massachusetts-based company HVV wants to open a new recreational marijuana store on Beacon Street.

The location is between Boston College and Boston University and used to be the popular college bar, Maryann’s.

If the Cannabis Control Commission approves the new store, it could be open for business in a few months.

