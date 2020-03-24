BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Recreational pot shops in Massachusetts have temporarily closed their doors for at least two weeks in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

A few customers showed up to NETA in Brookline Tuesday morning ahead of the mandated shutdown of nonessential businesses ordered by Gov. Charles Baker.

Nonessential businesses closed at noon and will remain closed until at least April 7.

Licensed medical marijuana shops are allowed to stay open during the crisis.

