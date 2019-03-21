LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane and it’s not Superman.

A pair of wingsuit flyers caused a stir in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The two people, sponsored by Red Bull, lit up the skies with a trail of flames.

Some residents went on social media to say that they were seeing a meteor or a UFO.

Los Angeles police issued a statement on Twitter, telling the public: “A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it’s not an alien invasion…just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all.”

There has been no word yet if this incident was for a Red Bull commercial or just another one of the company’s projects.

