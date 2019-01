BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Tuesday after a passenger ended up underneath a train at Broadway Station.

The MBTA says riders were experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MBTA #RedLine– Update experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes due to a passenger under the train at Broadway Station. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 22, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)