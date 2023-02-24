CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line service has resumed between Harvard and Broadway after maintenance equipment derailed Friday morning.

MBTA officials said the incident happened at Park Street and shuttle buses replaced train service for about three hours between 5:30 and 8:30 a.m.

The T says riders should expect delays throughout the morning as trains are released from UMass/JFK.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time and service is resuming with delays. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023

Although service has been restored, riders are expressing frustration over the way the issue was dealt with.

“It’s a nightmare,” one ride said. “I work at a hospital and I was supposed to be at work at 6:45 in the morning. No one is even here, there’s no one from the MBTA here. They sent us out, we are sitting here across the street, we have no idea when a shuttle is coming. It’s going to be a two-hour commute for me if I’m lucky.”

Although this issue was not weather related, there were also issues with the Orange Line on Thursday after the third rail froze over during freezing temperatures. Service has since been restored.

