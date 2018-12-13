Red Sox 2018 World Series trophy to make 5 stops in Boston this weekend

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora rides with the trophy during a parade to celebrate the team's World Series championship over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox will bring their 2018 World Series Trophy to five different Boston neighborhoods on Saturday, the team announced Thursday.

The trophy will visit four different YMCA’s in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Hyde Park, and conclude the tour at the American Legion Post in Mattapan.

Fans will get a chance to take photos with the trophy.

Saturday’s stops are as follows:

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury

Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Egleston Square YMCA, 3134 Washington St., Jamaica Plain

Egleston Square YMCA, 3134 Washington St., Jamaica Plain 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Dorchester YMCA, 776 Washington St., Dorchester

Dorchester YMCA, 776 Washington St., Dorchester 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Thomas M. Menino YMCA, 1137 River St., Hyde Park

Thomas M. Menino YMCA, 1137 River St., Hyde Park 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. William E. Carter American Legion Post 16, 1531 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan

