Red Sox 2018 World Series trophy to make 5 stops in Boston this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox will bring their 2018 World Series Trophy to five different Boston neighborhoods on Saturday, the team announced Thursday.
The trophy will visit four different YMCA’s in Roxbury, Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Hyde Park, and conclude the tour at the American Legion Post in Mattapan.
Fans will get a chance to take photos with the trophy.
Saturday’s stops are as follows:
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Egleston Square YMCA, 3134 Washington St., Jamaica Plain
- 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Dorchester YMCA, 776 Washington St., Dorchester
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Thomas M. Menino YMCA, 1137 River St., Hyde Park
- 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. William E. Carter American Legion Post 16, 1531 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)