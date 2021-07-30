BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox acquired a pair of pitchers ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline on Friday.

Boston sent minor league pitcher Alex Scherff to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for right-handed reliever Hansel Robles and cash considerations, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced.

Robles made 45 appearances for the Twins this season, recording 10 saves and 43 strikeouts with 4.91 ERA. The 30-year-old has pitched in 358 games in his career.

The Red Sox also traded utility man Michael Chavis to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for left-handed reliever Austin Davis.

Davis, 28, has made 65 major league relief appearances, posting a 5.65 ERA with 78 strikeouts.

Boston got All-Star slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher in a trade late Thursday night.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)