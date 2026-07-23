BOSTON (WHDH) - Less than 24 hours after hitting a home run to help the Red Sox to a record-tying 15th straight win, Ceddanne Rafaela was hosting a youth baseball camp in West Roxbury Thursday morning to inspire the next generation of players.

Hundreds of kids took the field at Catholic Memorial High School, excited to learn from Rafaela following the team’s historic win streak. The streak was snapped Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles, but that did not hinder the kids joy to spend time with the 25-year-old Curaçao-native.

“They talked a lot about it. A lot of them telling me, they were at the games,” Rafaela said. “It makes me proud that…they look up to me, and they can do it too.”

The Red Sox were once 14 games below .500, but have since pulled off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in baseball, winning 15 straight games in July – just one short of the longest streak in franchise history.

“We believe in each other, and we showed in this 15 game win streak that we can beat anyone,” Rafaela said. We’re doing the little things we need to do offensively, I’m really happy with the group.”

Rafaela has been at the center of that turnaround, leading the Sox in hits, and ranks among the best defensive outfielders in baseball. He is currently hitting .280 with nine home runs, and received his first All-Star designation earlier this month.

With the team currently holding an American League Wildcard spot, Rafaela said they feel like they have the drive and skills for even larger goals.

“I’m not looking only for the Wildcard, I’m looking for the division,” he said.

The Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series at Fenway Park starting Friday.

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