BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Tuesday announced that tickets to American League Championship series games at Fenway Park will go on sale later this week.

Tickets to playoff games taking place in Boston on Oct. 18, 19, and 20 go on sale Friday at 12 p.m.

All tickets will be available for purchase on redsox.com/postseason and will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

The Red Sox advanced to the ALCS on Monday after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series with two consecutive nights of walk-off wins at Fenway.

Boston will face either the Houston Astros or Chicago White Sox in the best-of-seven championship series.

