The Boston Red Sox have moved the start times for their series against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park because of a major nor’easter expected to impact the region over the weekend.

Sunday’s originally scheduled game will now be played Friday, September 25 at 1:05 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader. Friday’s originally scheduled game will move up to 6:05 p.m.

The change was made in consultation with Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs due to the forecaster of a nor’easter expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, and flooding to the region. The Red Sox said the new times “…provide the best opportunity to play the final series of the regular season this weekend.”

Tickets for the originally scheduled games will be good for admission at the newly scheduled times.