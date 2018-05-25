Red Sox designate slugger Hanley Ramirez for assignment

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are parting ways with slugger Hanley Ramirez, team president Dave Dombrowski said.

The club informed Ramirez Friday that they will designate him for assignment in order to clear a spot on the roster for the return of the second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

In 44 games this season, Ramirez totaled just 45 hits in 177 plate appearances. Boston now has seven days to trade or release Ramirez.

If the 34-year-old reached 497 plate appearances in 2018, he would collect a guaranteed $22 million in 2019.

Pedroia began the season on the disabled list while recovering from left knee surgery.

