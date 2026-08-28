BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a four-game set against their rival New York Yankees in the Bronx this weekend, in a series that could have some major postseason implications.

The Red Sox are currently two games back of the Yankees for the top spot in the American League Wild Card standings and second place in the division, and a winning series could mean the team jumps the Yankees.

The two teams last met in late June, when the Red Sox swept the Yankees in another four-game series at Fenway Park. That sweep spearheaded the club’s second-longest win streak in franchise history with 15 straight wins, which put them firmly in the playoff picture.

The Red Sox have taken five of nine games against the Yankees this season, with each team having scored 30 runs.

Star outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Trevor Story, and utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa have all been playing rehabilitiation games this week with the Worcester Red Sox (WooSox), the MLB club’s Triple-A affiliate, with talk of Anthony and Story making a potential return to the Red Sox Friday. Anthony and Story were not in the WooSox lineup Friday, but no roster moves were announced and they are not expected to join the team as of yet.

Pitcher Patrick Sandoval for the Red Sox is set to go up against Walpole native and former Northeastern Husky Cam Schlitter for the Yankees. The game begins at 7:15 p.m. and will be available to watch on Apple TV.

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