Red Sox move up game Wednesday so Bruins fans can watch Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, is congratulated after the team's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox announced Monday that they have moved up the start time of Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers so fans can get home to watch the Boston Bruins take on the St. Louis Blue in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

The game at Fenway Park has been moved from 7:10 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

The final tilt between the Bruins and Blues is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Fenway Park gates will open at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Season ticket holders and Red Sox Nation members can enter at Gate C starting at 1:35 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)