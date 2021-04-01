Red Sox-Orioles Opening Day game at Fenway Park postponed due to rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday afternoon’s Opening Day game between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park has been postponed due to rain, club president Sam Kennedy announced.

“The decision to postpone our first game of the season was not made lightly,” Kennedy said in a statement.

The game and pregame ceremonies have been rescheduled for Friday at 2:10 p.m.

“The built-in off day was created for just this purpose and tomorrow’s forecast for sunshine also factored into our decision,” Kennedy added. “We have been eager to have fans back at Fenway Park for the first time in 18 months and look forward to welcoming everyone back tomorrow under brighter and drier conditions.”

Tickets for Thursday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

Fenway Park gates will open two hours before the game for all fans and pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m.

About 4,500 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the rescheduled contest, marking the first played in front of fans since Sept. 29, 2019.

An array of COVID-19 safety protocols have also been implemented, including “pod seating,” touchless tickets, and face covering requirements.

Fans must also complete a health survey prior to entering the game.

