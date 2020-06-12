Red Sox outfielder JD Martinez reels in bull shark in Florida

Red Sox player JD Martinez made a catch of sorts while on a boat on Thursday in Florida.

The outfielder accidentally reeled in a bull shark and another showed up by his boat when he was out fishing with former Sox first baseman Mike Napoli.

Martinez posed with the shark before releasing it back into the water.

The two were able to round up more reasonably-sized sea creatures that day, proving there is always more fish in the sea.

