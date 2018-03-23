Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 15 games for violating MLB domestic violence policy

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended 15 games for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

Wright was arrested in Tennessee back in December and charged with assault and preventing a 911 call after an alleged altercation at his home. The case is moving towards a dismissal.

In a statement, the Red Sox said, “We fully support MLB’s Domestic Violence Policy, the discipline set forth by the Commissioner’s office and Steven’s acceptance of the ruling. While we are disappointed that this incident occurred, we are encouraged that Steven is taking meaningful steps to learn from this unfortunate incident.”

A statement from the Boston Red Sox regarding today’s Steven Wright ruling from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/VFPKafiuZ6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 23, 2018

