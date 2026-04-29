BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox have placed ace left handed pitcher Garrett Crochet on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. In a retroactive move, the Red Sox have called up utility man Nate Eaton.

Crochet, 26, is 3-3 this season with a 6.30 earned run average (ERA), and has struck out 37. Crochet was acquired by Boston in 2024 from the Chicago White Sox. In 2025, he finished second in American League Cy Young voting.

Eaton, 29, is batting .292 for AAA Worcester so far this season in 27 games with a .831 on base plus slugging percentage (OPS). Eaton has made 12 starts in center field, seven in right field, and five in left field so far this season.

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