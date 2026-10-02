BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman and catcher Mickey Gasper has undergone what the team says was a successful repair of his right biceps tendon.

The club made the announcement on Friday. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at MassGeneral Brigham in Boston.

Gasper started Boston’s final regular-season series against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 25 at catcher but was replaced in the sixth inning after experiencing discomfort in his biceps.

He was placed on the injured list and was not on the Red Sox’s roster for their AL Wild Card Series loss to the New York Yankees.

The 30-year-old New Hampshire native played a career-high 67 games in his third major league season, batting .251 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs.

(Copyright (c) 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)