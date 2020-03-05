Red Sox sign former Astros pitcher to 1-year contract

Houston Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHDH) — The Boston Red Sox have signed former Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday morning.

Hector Velázquez was designated for assignment to make room for the 32-year-old right-hander on the club’s 40-man roster, Boston’s Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said.

McHugh has a 58-43 record and 3.95 ERA in 210 major league appearances, including 119 starts and 91 relief appearances. From 2014-19, the Illinois native spent time pitching as a starter and reliever for the Astros.

McHugh boasts an immaculate 17-0 record in September and October, posting a 2.92 ERA in appearances during those months dating back to 2014. He has also made eight postseason appearances, going 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

Velázquez, 31, made 34 appearances for Boston in 2019, going 1-4 with a 5.43 ERA.

