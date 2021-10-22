BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox tickets for potential World Series games at Fenway Park go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets will be made available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/postseason, according to the team.

All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. Tickets will not be sold at the Fenway Park ticket office.

The Red Sox will need to defeat the Houston Astros in Games 6 and 7 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in order to secure a spot in the Fall Classic.

Boston will turn to starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi in Game 6 with their season hanging in the balance.

