BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox will honor the life of the late Jerry Remy before Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team is asking fans who have tickets to the game to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for pregame ceremonies preceding first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

Remy, who logged more than 40 years of service to the organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster, passed away on October 30 at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Since the start of the season, Red Sox players have worn a black commemorative patch featuring Remy’s name in red with his jersey number 2 displayed in white.

That patch will be handed out to fans attending the game.

