Red Sox unveil 5 new tasty items for Fenway Park’s World Series menu

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the final preparations are being made for Tuesday’s World Series opener, the Boston Red Sox have added some depth to their menu.

Aramark Executive Chef Ron Abbel unveiled five new dishes Monday that have been added to the menu at Fenway for the World Series.

The new items to indulge include the #DoDamage Surf & Turf Burger, a cheeseburger topped with fresh lobster meat, Buffalo Chicken Totchos, crispy tater tots topped with shredded buffalo chicken, a barbecue pulled pork sandwich with a smokey bacon sauce, a veggie wrap using fresh organic vegetables from Fenway’s rooftop garden, and a homemade apple galette a la mode.

The Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in Game 1 at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

