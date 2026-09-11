BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Sox partnered with the Red Cross and the City of Boston to hold their annual blood drive in remembrance of 9/11.

Organizers say that over the years the drive has been held, it has collected over 13,000 units of blood.

“A lot of people, this was the first time they ever donated blood- was at this facility,” Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said. “And that kept them coming back, members of my own family included.”

Tracy Antonelli was diagnosed with thalassemia as a child. It’s a blood disorder that can be deadly if not treated. She adopted three daughters who also have the condition and said two of them had a transfusion Thursday night so they could attend.

“Every three weeks, each of us needs a blood transfusion,” Antonelli said. “Donated blood lets us do everything they want to do, and for that reason, blood donors are truly heroes to our family.”

Organizers highlighted the story of Father Mychal Judge, the New York Fire Department’s Chaplain during the terrorist attacks.

He offered aid and prayers to victims at Ground Zero before he died when the South Tower collapsed.

“Mychal ran toward the suffering because he believed that’s where Christ was calling him. Today, we don’t have to run into a burning building,” Father Frank Sevola of St. Anthony’s Shrine said. “We don’t have to perform a heroic act. We simply have to roll up our sleeves.”

The drive paused for a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. when the first tower was hit. Volunteers said donating is a simple way to honor the victims.

“I’ve seen families here, year after year, come back for this day of remembrance,” Stanley Slepoy said, a Red Cross volunteer. “And it’s a way of being able to give back to the community.”

Donors said it makes a big difference.

“If you’re able to, it’s very easy to do,” Sam O’Neil said. “And for us nurses, I feel like we try to do it whenever we can because it’s another way to serve our patients and our community.”

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