Red Sox World Series trophy damaged by thrown beer

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Boston’s euphoric street party celebrating the city’s fourth World Series title in 15 years included many flying beer cans.

Security was heavy for Wednesday’s duck boat parade carrying the victorious Red Sox through downtown. Police reported no arrests or incidents, but a fan reportedly tossed a full can of beer at one of the boats, and it struck and slightly damaged a World Series trophy.

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told 7’s Jonathan Hall that he was not sure which trophy sustained damage. He said he was riding with David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and 2004 trophy, which was not hit.

“If one of the four got hurt, we’ll fix it,” Kennedy said.

It’s not clear how much the trophy repair will cost the ballclub.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans skipped school and work to cheer for the team, giving this year’s Halloween a special flavor on a crisp autumn day. Many wore Red Sox gear instead of Halloween costumes.

The Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 on Sunday to bring another championship home.

