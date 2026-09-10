BOSTON (WHDH) - In a new sit-down interview with CNN, Lindsay Clancy’s Defense Attorney’ Kevin Reddington said his client is disappointed by the mistrial declared in her murder trial.

“Disappointed, I mean she absolutely just has such strong feelings for these jurors knowing what they went through several weeks out of their lives, and the work they put into the case, and she just had such great respect, and quite frankly, love for them,” Reddington said.

The jury was unable to unanimously agree on whether Clancy is criminally responsible for killing her three young children in January 2023.

“She is well aware of the loss of her children, she is well aware of the circumstances of the psychosis,” Reddington said. “And this is the thing that people have difficulty understanding is that when you’re talking about postpartum psychosis, you can be in a psychotic state, you can communicate with people, you can talk on the telephone, you can drive a car, you can make a phone call, you can use Google all of that.”

Reddington’ says he is open to a plea bargain for Clancy, and that she does not deserve prison time.

“She had the sad situation where she was anxious and had to see a doctor, and happened to see this doctor in September of 2022, put her on the medications and she ended up being in a spiral,” Reddington said. “She was improperly prescribed, wasn’t just overprescribed – she was improperly prescribed.”

Reddington was also asked about his plea to President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy.

“I know that it’s not a situation where it’s a federal case, but he does have the Department of Justice behind, he does have an awful lot of club,” Reddington said.

He went on to speak about Lindsay’s then-husband Patrick Clancy, and what he wants the general public to know.

“This is a young couple that was on top of the world. They had three beautiful children, they had a nice house in a beautiful town, they were respected in their jobs, and it just went sideways because of the horrid, horrible, medical, psychiatric care that they had,” Reddington said. “And he stood by her; went to the doctor’s appointments with her, stood by her, testified for her in this trial, and also forgave her which is most important in her mind.”

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