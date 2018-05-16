Reformed ‘rowdy royal’ Prince Harry set to wed Saturday

LONDON (WHDH) — From his days as the “rowdy royal” in the Royal Family, Prince Harry has come a long way in the past few years.

Harry was only 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997. He admits that the loss had a profound impact on him and he covered up his emotions for years.

“Losing my mum at the age of 12 and, therefore, shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well,” said the prince.

As a young man, Harry was often photographed out on the town and partying, providing fodder for the British tabloids. There was stories of underage drinking and the prince was photographed at a costume party dressed as a Nazi. Nude photos of the prince when he was partying in Las Vegas also surfaced.

Harry eventually settled down. Following his 10 years as a member of the British Army, he developed a special connection with his fellow service members. Harry then started the Invictus Games, a sporting competition for injured service members. He also joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in raising awareness about mental health.

“Many of the problems and difficulty people face both in the military and in wider society all begin with mental health. Yet support for mental health has been an afterthought for far too long,” Prince Harry said at an event promoting mental health awareness.

Harry and Meghan Markle met when they were introduced by a friend. They promise their wedding on Saturday will be “a moment of fun and joy tha twill reflect the characters of the bride and groom.”

