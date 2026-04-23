REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Rehoboth Fire Chief Mark Haskell was removed by the town’s board Wednesday due to allegations of misconduct.

The town said Haskell got involved with a solar project that posed a conflict of interest.

A select board member also said he lied about assigning inspections to someone else in the department.

The chief said he needed to know if the project had electricity for firefighters’ safety; the board disagreed, voting 4-1 for his termination.

“You were concerned, you should have had your inspector reach out to the company themselves, instead of going to ask the questions like that,” select board member Rob Johnson said. “That would have been the obvious answer.”

Haskell responded, saying “okay, well, it’s all to the public safety of the fire chief to determine and maintain the health and safety and welfare of the residents of this town”.

Haskell is on administrative leave until his termination is finalized.

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