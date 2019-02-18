‘Remarkable young man’: Amesbury mourning loss of senior killed in snowmobile crash

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Amesbury community members are mourning the loss of a 17-year-old who was killed in a snowmobile crash in Maine late Saturday night.

Troy Marden, a senior at Amesbury High School, was driving down a plowed portion of Thompson Lake in Poland, Maine, just before 11 p.m. when he turned a corner, struck a snowbank and was thrown from the snowmobile, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

A second snowmobile driver attempted to give first aid to Marden before going to get help, officials said.

Marden was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Troy will be remembered for his outstanding character, his sportsmanship, and his positive presence,” Amesbury Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said. “Troy’s kindness, sense of humor, and infectious smile will be greatly missed.”

Amesbury school officials offered counselors for students, staff, and community members in the high school’s cafeteria on Monday.

“When a tragedy happens, a lot of the students want to understand why,” Fulgoni said. “They want to talk about it.”

School officials described Marden as a great student, football player, and classmate.

“He had been accepted to I think six different colleges. Certainly, he was a scholar and an athlete,” Fulgoni said.

Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews said Marden always walked around with a smile on his face.

“He walked the halls, people knew him, and he smiled,” she said. “Everyone enjoyed being with him. He was a pretty remarkable young man.”

Quinn Lysik described his best friend as a funloving student with a selfless approach to life.

“He was the best friend that you could ask for,” he said. “He was extremely selfless. He was the most selfless person that I know.”

Lysik, who was on the snowmobiling trip, said Marden was passionate about the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Grief counselors will again be made available when students return from winter break.

The Maine Warden Service is actively investigating the crash, which marked the fifth snowmobile fatality of the season in Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)