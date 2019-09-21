Rep. Joe Kennedy formally announces US Senate campaign

BOSTON (AP) — It’s official: U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III is running for the U.S. Senate.

The Massachusetts Democrat formally announced his campaign Saturday in an email before a kickoff event in East Boston. That’s where the Kennedy clan first settled after arriving from Ireland well over a century ago.

Joe Kennedy is a grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, and his great-uncle was President John F. Kennedy.

He is the first member of America’s most famous political dynasty to run for the Senate since his great-uncle Edward M. Kennedy did so in 1962, a year before JFK’s assassination.

The 38-year-old will face 73-year-old incumbent Sen. Edward Markey in next year’s primary.

@joekennedy talking about @realDonaldTrump and why this moment is right for him to run for Senate. #7News pic.twitter.com/ahggzXzuA9 — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) September 21, 2019

@joekennedy speaking to the crowd in East Boston. Loud cheers as he announced his campaign for Senate. Now talking about his family's history in this area. #7News pic.twitter.com/9FK84hNL0B — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) September 21, 2019

