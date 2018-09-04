Rep. Lynch beats Democratic primary challengers Wu, Voehl

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts has fended off two Democratic primary challengers, including a Boston-based software engineer.

The win means Lynch, first elected in 2001, is virtually ensured another two-year term in the 8th Congressional District. There are no Republicans on the November ballot.

Brianna Wu is a co-founder of the video game company Giant Spacekat. She rose to prominence after being targeted by what became known as Gamergate, which subjected women in the video-game industry to misogynistic threats. She says Lynch didn’t do enough to oppose President Donald Trump.

Lynch says he proudly supported Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The 63-year-old Lynch is a former union ironworker and grew up in South Boston.

Former Air Force fighter pilot Christopher Voehl also ran in the primary.

