Rep. Moulton, wife use Father’s Day to say they’re expecting

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton used Father’s Day to announce some personal news.

Moulton said he and his wife Liz Boardman are expecting their first child — a girl — in the fall.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the announcement in a not-so-cryptic post on Twitter on Sunday.

The tweet showed a photo of Moulton and his wife sitting at a table with a glass of milk, a glass of water and a baby bottle.

The tweet said: “Excited to announce I will be outnumbered in our house this fall! At least milk will still be the drink of choice.”

Moulton and Boardman were married last in September in Marblehead.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)