Report: Celtics ink Jaylen Brown to $115M contract extension

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed forward Jaylen Brown to a multi-year contract extension worth $115 million.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 22-year-old’s extension is for four years.
Brown averaged 13 points per game and 25.9 minutes played in 74 games last season.
Boston drafted Brown with the third overall pick in 2016.
The Celtics begin the 2019-20 season on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
