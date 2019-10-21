Report: Celtics ink Jaylen Brown to $115M contract extension

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed forward Jaylen Brown to a multi-year contract extension worth $115 million.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 22-year-old’s extension is for four years.

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a four-year, $115M million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Brown averaged 13 points per game and 25.9 minutes played in 74 games last season.

Boston drafted Brown with the third overall pick in 2016.

The Celtics begin the 2019-20 season on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)