BOSTON (WHDH) - The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a report Tuesday showing that demand for World Cup games in the United States has not translated into strong hotel bookings, with respondents reporting reservations in several host cities are below expectations.

The report, which surveyed hoteliers across World Cup host cities, found that the anticipated demand has not translated into bookings, and domestic travelers are far outpacing international travelers. The AHLA points to FIFA room block cancellations, international travel barriers, and rising costs as reasons for the low demand.

In Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle, the report states, “Nearly 80% of respondents reporting booking pace below expectations and behind a typical summer. Many respondents describe the tournament as a ‘non-event’ in these cities, citing late FIFA room releases and weak international fan travel as the dominant concerns across markets.”

The report goes on to say, “65 – 70% of respondents across markets say visa barriers and broader geopolitical concerns are significantly suppressing international demand. These factors consistently rank as the top constraint on World Cup-driven travel.”

The report also said FIFA room block overcommitment created an artificial early demand signal, and nearly half of the respondents in host cities reported material room block releases.

Additionally, the report found that last-minute state and local policies are compounding cost burdens and adding pressure on travelers during the critical booking window.

It said many hotels are reworking their strategies or pausing investments in World Cup-specific activities and brand partnerships at this time.



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