Report: Maine restraining too many schoolchildren

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A report has found “clear and troubling trends” in the use of restraint and seclusion, especially against kids with disabilities, in Maine schools.

Disability Rights Maine said schools are restraining or secluding students at rates that are between four and 11 times higher than the national average. Statewide, the report found that use of restraint or seclusion grew from 12,000 in 2014 to more than 20,000 in 2018.

The Portland Press Herald reports that lawmakers were to discuss the report at a hearing Monday on a bill dealing with restraint and seclusion in schools.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the U.S. Department of Education said physically restraining students with disabilities and putting them in seclusion rooms are ineffective at stopping the meltdowns and self-harm.

