Report: Marcus Smart to undergo surgery on torn ligament in thumb

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will reportedly undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that despite the surgery, the team hopes Smart can return “sometime in the playoffs.”

Smart suffered the injury last Sunday in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Smart sought multiple opinions this week, ultimately deciding to go under the knife.

