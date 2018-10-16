Report of man with gun prompts shelter in place at Boston University, police manhunt

BOSTON (WHDH) - A report of a man with a gun prompted a shelter in place order at Boston University and sparked a police manhunt Tuesday afternoon.

The shelter in place order for all buildings near Kenmore Square was issued as Boston police officers searched for a man who allegedly fled police by running down train tunnels in the area of the MBTA’s Kenmore Square station.

The search prompted the MBTA to warn riders of up to 25-minute delays in both directions police searched the area.

Although the order has been lifted, police are still looking for a white male with a beard, curly hair and a bandage on his face who was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with some red and black and blue jeans.

An Airsoft gun was recovered in the area of 833 Beacon St., according to police.

Residents are urged not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)