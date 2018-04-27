Report: Patriots acquire offensive tackle in trade with 49ers

(WHDH) — The New England Patriots reportedly swung a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Friday to acquire a starting-caliber offensive tackle.

ESPN’s Field Yates says the Patriots have acquired Trent Brown and pick 143 in this weekend’s draft in exchange for pick 95.

Brown, a three-year veteran, has started 26 games at right tackle for San Francisco.

The Patriots drafted potential left tackle Isiah Wynn out of Georiga Thursday night in the first round of the draft.

