Report: Patriots QB Cam Newton expected to return to practice Thursday

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton shouts as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly expected to take the field on Thursday when his teammates return to practice at Gillette Stadium.

A return to the practice field would put Newton on track to start Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

When the Patriots return to practice on Thursday, QB Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team, per source. That would put Newton on track to start Sunday vs. the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

Newton tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month and missed New England’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 5.

The Patriots and Broncos were initially slated to play this past Sunday but the NFL postponed the game as a precaution after New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive tackle Byron Cowart were diagnosed with the virus.

