Report: Patriots re-signing veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots have reportedly re-signed veteran kicker Stephen Gostkowski to a multi-year contract.

Gostkowski will remain in Foxboro on a two-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 35-year-old Louisiana native is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He set the record with a 35-yard field goal in a win over Miami in 2014.

The Patriots drafted Gostkowski out of the University of Memphis in 2006.

He has won three Super Bowls with the team.

