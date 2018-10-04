Report: Patriots star Rob Gronkowski expected to play Thursday against Colts

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium after he was limited all week with an ankle injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski did not practice on Monday and Tuesday and was a limited participant on Wednesday. He appeared hobbled in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and departed the game early.

Pass-catching extraordinaire Julian Edelman is also expected to play in the game after serving a four-game PED suspension to begin the season.

If Gronkowski does indeed suit up, it will mark the first game he and Edelman take the field together since Nov. 27, 2016, ESPN’s Field Yates noted.

New England and Indianapolis kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

