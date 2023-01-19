BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools is working on safety improvement plans and is considering a consultant’s recommendation of forming an internal police force to keep students and staff safe on the heels of several high-profile violent incidents.

When an incident occurs at a school now, Boston police are called and respond. Under the new proposal, an internal police staff would provide school safety in the schools.

“We’re not looking to bring storm troopers into the schools, we’re not looking to park Humvees outside, we’re looking put people in the schools that have relationships in those schools, who know the kids in those schools,” said Boston City Councilor Frank Baker.

And despite the recent uptick in violence at city schools, two students who spoke to 7NEWS said they don’t support the idea of an internal police force.

“It gets even worse when you getting all these extra officers in here putting strain and stress on people’s backs,” said Jeremiah E. Burke High School senior Jamarri Ricardo.

“So many students are already feel scared enough as it is, if they think the police are there to protect them it is going to get them more scared,” said senior Benilbe Barrios.

The Boston School Safety Report suggests school administrators create a focus group to consider an internal police department, build positive relationships with officers and students, and fix the information sharing process between Boston Public Schools and the Boston Police Department.

