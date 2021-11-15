BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to join the Detroit Tigers on a five-year deal worth up to $80 million.

The 28-year-old free agent is heading to Detroit after helping the Red Sox win one World Series title during his six seasons in Boston, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported.

Rodriguez’s new deal could earn him between $77-80 million, according to Passan.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

Rodriguez tallied 64 wins and 892 strikeouts with a 4.16 ERA in 153 starts with Boston.

He missed all of the 2020 season with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart caused by coronavirus.

There were no additional details immediately available.

