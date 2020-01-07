Report: Red Sox players visited video replay room during games to steal signs in 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - Players who suited up for the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox reportedly visited the video replay room during games to steal sign sequences their opponents were using.

The video replay system — which is just steps from Boston’s dugout at Fenway Park — was not accessible during the playoffs due to Major League Baseball personnel watching over the room, but the team accessed the technology during regular-season games, The Athletic reported.

The Red Sox may have accessed the video replay system while playing games in other ballparks as well, according to the report.

“Three people who were with the Red Sox during their 108-win 2018 season told The Athletic that during that regular season, at least some players visited the video replay room during games to learn the sign sequence opponents were using. The replay room is just steps from the home dugout at Fenway Park, through the same doors that lead to the batting cage. Every team’s replay staff travels to road games, making the system viable in other parks as well,” an excerpt from the report read.

Athletic reporters Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich also noted that it’s possible that other teams were using similar schemes to steal signs.

In 2017, the Red Sox admitted to Major League Baseball that they used an Apple Watch to relay signals from opposing catchers to Boston players during a series against the New York Yankees.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)