BOSTON (WHDH) - Republic Services and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 25 have reached a five-year collective bargaining agreement.

The strike began on July 1. Republic brought in replacement workers as the Teamsters picketed at trash collection facilities.

The Union workers were fighting for higher wages and better benefits. The details of the deal have not yet been released.

In a statement, the Vice President of Republic Services said, “We look forward to our employees returning to work on Monday and quickly resuming normal operations. We will work tirelessly to restore our customers’ trust.”

