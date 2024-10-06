GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance made a campaign stop in Gloucester on Saturday, where he attended a fundraiser to raise money for he and former President Donald Trump’s bid for the White House.

A crowd made up of both supporters and protesters gathered near the entrance to the property to either welcome Vance or show their disappointment that he was raising money in the Bay State. Attendees could spend between $5,000 to $100,000 for a ticket to the event.

“We’re here to show there’s great support for President Trump here in Massachusetts,” said one supporter who spoke with 7NEWS. “We will go wherever we need to get the vote out.”

Vance spent about an hour at the luncheon before leaving for a rally in Butler, Pennsylania.

“We’re a blue state, I don’t know, it felt like an invasion of our privacy to have him here,” a protester said.

